In this week’s Of Heumann Interest, former World Series Champion Detroit Tigers were at Sportscard in Lansing over the weekend to talk baseball and meet with fans.
Denny McLain won 31 games for the 1968 Tigers and 72-year-old Darrell Evans who was a slugging first baseman on the 1984 Detroit team.
In the video above 6 Sports News Director Fred Heumann talks to former Detroit Tigers at the Lansing Mall for a Card Show.
Of Heumann Interest: Tigers baseball in Lansing
