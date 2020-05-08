Senior Spotlight: Noah Pruitt

The COVID-19 Pandemic has left many of us wishing for things to get back to a life we all remember in the not-so-distant past. For former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, he's excited for only one thing.

"To get back on a football field, you know it's been a long time. I'm one of those guys that just, I love the game and I love the process and I love getting better every single day and I don't think I could have been given a better opportunity than I have what's in front of me right now, " said Patterson.