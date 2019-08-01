EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today was the first official day of practice for the Michigan State University football team.
The mantra this year is “chase the moment” and the Spartans team lead by Mark Dantonio is hoping to chase a championship.
In the video above, Sports Director Fred Heumann takes us to the field for the first day and an interview with the head coach.
The Spartans first game is August 30th against Tulsa.
Spartans "chase the moment" at first football practice
