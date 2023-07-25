EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the official start of the 2023 college football season on the horizon Indianapolis is going to be home this week to the 51st Annual Big Ten Football Media Days.

It’s a two-day event beginning Wednesday, July 26-Thursday July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium, featuring all 14 Big Ten football programs. It’s essentially the conference’s way of getting everyone in the spirit for the brand-new year.

Michigan State’s football coach Mel Tucker, who is entering his fourth season at the helm in East Lansing, will be speaking on Wednesday while Michigan’s coach Jim Harbaugh is talking on Thursday.

The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten Championships, while the Spartans are coming off a 5-7 season.

Plus, the Big Ten has a new commissioner in Tony Petitti who was hired in May of 2023.

Petitti will be the first to speak on Wednesday, kicking off the festivities from Indy and he’ll have plenty to discuss. Especially with the Big Ten agreeing to a new seven-year multi-billion dollar media rights deal.

Our sports director Audrey Dahlgren and Haley Schoengart will be in Indianapolis for the two-day event and will have live coverage all throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday.