LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On the 6 Sports Year in Review, we relived some of the best sports moments in what was such a breath of fresh air from a sports standpoint.

As you know, capacity restrictions slowly lifted and it was so nice to hear the roar of a crowd ripple through an arena, stadium or even golf course for the first time in nearly two years.

Our mid-Michigan athletes and coaches made so many memories over the last year, and in this special we highlight the ‘6 Shinning Moments’ of the past year.

Here is a breakdown:

MSU Golfer James Piot winning the 121st U.S. Amateur

Alan Haller named MSU Athletic Director

MSU Running Back Kenneth Walker’s epic game vs. the University of Michigan

Lansing Catholic wins High School Football State Championship

MSU Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant wins 500th game

Williamston wins High School Basketball State Championship

The local athletes and coaches in town are truly an inspiration to us all at 6 Sports.

Thank you for letting us share those stories and the shining moments in your communities that mean so much to you, because it means the world to us.

You can watch the entire special in the video player at the top of the page.