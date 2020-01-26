A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marc Leishman couldn't miss whether it was for birdie for par, racing from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 and winning the Farmers Insurance Open when Jon Rahm couldn't match his eagle putt from three years ago.

Leishman ran off five birdies on the front nine to seize control Sunday over a fast-faltering Rahm and Rory McIlroy. He kept a cushion with three big par saves down the tough stretch at Torrey Pines and closed with a 6-foot birdie putt that turned out to be the winner.