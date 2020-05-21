“Ahrens” you ready to workout?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Kyle and Janelle Ahrens have been able to call each other husband and wife for almost two years. The couple wed last summer. Now that Kyle has graduated from Michigan State University, they are more than just a married couple. They are co-workers.

“The most fun thing about it for me is learning from her and all that she does throughout the day. How much light she brings on other people,” said Ahrens.

It’s called P.H.A.S.Empowerment. The brand stands for using health and fitness so that you can live life to the fullest.

“The mission of the brand is to spread joy and happiness through a lifestyle that someone enjoys,” said Ahrens.

This was an idea that Janelle started four years ago in college and has taken off ever since.

“The first couple of weeks is how to make it easy and comfortable as well as why it’s important.”

It’s an eight week program or academy as the couple call it. It caters to all ages. Kyle and Janelle coach each person individually according to their health and fitness needs.

“It’s extremely rewarding and fills my heart. It’s my tank of love and it makes me so excited for the new one,” added Ahrens.

Everything can be done right at home.

“We’ve been coming up with new ways to do a home workout with just a carpet and a towel to slide across the floor and do lunges,” said Ahrens.

The two plan to continue the academy but would eventually like to open a gym.

“Everyone has a goal and we’ve been able to have those conversations with how were going to make our dreams happen and how were going to impact others within the realm. That’s been a cool conversation,” said Ahrens.