Alan Haller to be next Michigan State athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News can confirm that current deputy athletic director Alan Haller will take over for Bill Beekman as the new head of the athletic department.

Haller initially joined the athletic department in 2010 as an associate athletic director and then in 2015 he was promoted to senior associate athletic director, and added chief of staff to his title in 2017.

He also played a big role in the hiring of former football coach Mark Dantonio and current coach Mel Tucker.

Haller played football for Michigan State from 1988-91 for coach George Perles and was drafted in the 5th round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haller had a large vocal support from alumni and former players

Haller also went to high school Lansing Sexton High School.

He has a bachelor degree from Michigan State in criminal justice and a master’s degree in human resources from Central Michigan.

Michigan State is expected to officially announce Haller as the new athletic director some time this week.