CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is day to day with a sprained shoulder joint, coach Zac Taylor said Sunday.

That leaves Chase questionable for next Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. Chase was hurt in Saturday’s 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings.

“We’ll continue to see how the week goes,” Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will definitely be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee). Both are out for the rest of the season.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Nov. 16.

