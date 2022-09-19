ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a neck injury in a collision with a teammate on Monday night and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Jackson had full movement in his limbs, but coach Sean McDermott didn’t have an update beyond that on the player’s condition following a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. McDermott said he has a brief chat with Jackson in the stadium tunnel before the ambulance left for the hospital.

“You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment,” McDermott said. “Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him and hopefully we get some more (updates) here soon.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said Jackson informed him he was all right during a text exchange following the game.

Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. He tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the collision.

After the play, Titans running back Hassan Haskins pulled Jackson off Burks. Jackson lay face down and pounded the turf with his right arm.

The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes as team doctors attended to Jackson, who was moving his legs. He was then moved onto a stretcher and into an ambulance and driven off the field.

Jackson is a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

