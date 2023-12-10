ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was set to start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being cleared from the concussion protocol.

Terrell was injured last week in a 13-8 victory over the New York Jets. After being limited in practice for two days, he was able to fully take part on Friday.

Even with Terrell being cleared, the first-place Falcons (6-6) were without five starters: offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle), linebacker Nate Landman (knee) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle).

Tampa Bay (5-7) was missing three defensive starters: cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), inside linebacker Devin White (foot) and nose tackle Vita Vea (toe).

