Even after one of the worst games of his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes stands alone at the top.

The two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP again was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for No. 1 quarterback at the midpoint of the season.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, making their selections based on current status through Week 8. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Mahomes also received all nine first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts each received second-place votes. Ten quarterbacks got votes, including Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy.

Mahomes, who has led the Kansas City Chiefs to five straight AFC championship games, posted the second-lowest passer rating of his career in a 24-9 loss at Denver on Sunday. Battling flu-like symptoms, Mahomes was 24 of 38 for 241 yards and two interceptions for a 59.2 rating.

Still, Mahomes has the Chiefs (6-2) leading the AFC West.

1. PATRICK MAHOMES, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has 2,258 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 95.8 passer rating is the lowest of his career but the Chiefs are relying more than ever on Mahomes this season. Kansas City’s run game is 21st in the league and none of the team’s wide receivers rank in the top 40 in catches. Tight end Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ best option.

2. TUA TAGOVAILOA, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa takes Burrow’s No. 2 spot, finishing one point ahead of Allen after being named on eight ballots. He leads the NFL with a 108.8 passer rating and 2,416 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes with 18 TDs and seven picks. Tagovailoa has plenty of help on Miami’s dynamic offense. He’s got Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the league’s No. 1 rushing attack. Thanks to Tagovailoa leading a potent offense, the Dolphins (6-2) are first in the AFC East.

3. JOSH ALLEN, Buffalo Bills

Allen remains in the same spot he finished in the preseason poll despite not being named on two of the nine ballots. Allen leads the NFL in completion percentage at 71.7% and is second with 17 TD passes. He has rebounded well from a four-turnover performance in a loss to the Jets in Week 1 and the Bills (5-3) are one game behind Miami with a win against them already.

4. LAMAR JACKSON, BALTIMORE RAVENS

Jackson moves into the spot held by Aaron Rodgers in the preseason poll. He’s played more like did when he was the 2019 NFL MVP and has the Ravens (6-2) leading the AFC North. Jackson has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,767 yards, nine TDs, has three interceptions and has a 101.0 passer rating in the first season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson also has 380 yards rushing and five TDs on the ground.

5. JALEN HURTS, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts has been inconsistent after a breakout season but still has thrown for 2,140 yards and 13 TDs, eight interceptions with 280 yards rushing and six TDs on the ground. After throwing three picks in Philadelphia’s only loss, Hurts has six TDs and one interception in the past two games despite being limited by a knee injury. The Eagles (7-1) have the best record in the NFL.

