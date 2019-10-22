AP source: Falcons trade receiver Mohamed Sanu to Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to Benjamin Watson (84) after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2020, according to a person within the NFL.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams were still completing Tuesday’s deal, which was first reported by ESPN.

The move signaled the Falcons are already looking to the future just seven weeks into the season. Atlanta (1-6) is mired in a five-game losing streak and off to its worst start since 2007.

The 30-year-old Sanu heads to the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots (7-0). He gives quarterback Tom Brady another target in a dynamic offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game.

Sanu joins a receiving corps that includes Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. The Patriots also have N’Keal Harry, a first-round pick in this year’s draft who went on injured reserve after hurting an ankle during training camp. He is eligible to return to the roster in Week 9.

The trade came less than 24 hours after the Patriots blew out the New York Jets 33-0.

“See you soon,” Brady tweeted to his newest receiver.

Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown this season, his fourth with the Falcons after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He had a career-high 67 catches for the Falcons in 2017 and followed up with 66 catches for a career-best 838 yards last season.

Sanu tweeted his excitement at joining the Patriots and thanked the Falcons organization, including owner Arthur Blank, general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn.

“I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I,” Sanu wrote on Twitter. “Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization, I am forever grateful for the opportunity. To my Teammates & fan y’all know how I feel about y’all love y’all to death. #ThankYou.”

Even before the trade, Sanu seemed unlikely to remain with the Falcons beyond this season. He has one year left on his contract, but the Falcons are facing some tough salary cap decisions and already have Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley to anchor the receiving corps.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963

