AP Source: Wizards offering coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr.

The Washington Wizards are offering their coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr. and expect to reach an agreement with him, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.

A deal with the Denver Nuggets associate head coach will bring him back to the organization that his father, Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, led to an NBA championship.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal has been reached. The Wizards’ plans were first reported by ESPN, which said Unseld completed two days of interviews Friday.

He would replace Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.

Unseld spent six seasons as a Wizards assistant from 2005-11, then one season with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Orlando Magic. He then moved on to the Nuggets, where he was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season after five seasons as an assistant.

He was born in Maryland and began working for the Wizards organization in 1997 after graduating from Johns Hopkins. He went on to spend 13 years in the organization, working his way up from scout to assistant coach.

His father led the Washington Bullets to the 1978 championship, winning NBA Finals MVP honors.