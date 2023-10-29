MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Akok Akok has been released from a hospital where he was taken after collapsing on the court during an exhibition game.

“Akok is recovering at his home in Morgantown,” West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert said in a statement Sunday. “He will continue to be monitored and evaluated by our medical team.”

Akok suffered what the athletic department called a medical emergency early in the second half of Friday night’s game with George Mason. Medical personnel attended to Akok for several minutes before he was removed from the court on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further observation.

The exhibition game for charity eventually resumed. Eilert said at his postgame news conference that Akok was stable, responsive and “in a good place.”

Akok transferred to West Virginia after playing last season at Georgetown. He also spent three seasons at UConn.

