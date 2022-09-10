OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been cleared by his doctors to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony in Oakland as the Athletics retire former pitcher Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey.

According to the White Sox, La Russa will travel with the team back to Chicago after the series finale against the A’s, but the 77-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t been cleared to return to the dugout as an active manager.

La Russa managed Stewart during some of his best years in Oakland, including four straight 20-win seasons from 1987-90 and the team’s World Series championship in 1989.

La Russa missed his 12th straight game Saturday because of an unspecified health issue. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been running the defending AL Central champions while La Russa is away.

“Just knowing he’s healthy is amazing. It’s always scary when health issues happen, and just glad to have him back,” said Andrew Vaughn, who got four hits as Chicago beat the A’s 10-2 on Saturday.

