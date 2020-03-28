Barone Returns for Final Season as Spartan

The 2019 season for Michigan State midfielder Giuseppe Barone was all about healing and recovering from a leg injury, while watching his teammates struggle through their schedule.

“It was kind of just a negative snow ball from the day I feel like the day I picked up my injury and then it kinda like other guys started, getting injured and then you know one thing leads to another it’s a short season and it’s tough to bounce back from stuff like that,” said Barone.

In 2018 the Spartans went to the NCAA Tournament College Cup for the first time in 50 years. om 2018, they had less than four wins. Leaving Barone hungry for redemption and another shot at a Big Ten Conference Championship. So he decided this past week to return for his final year of collegiate eligibility instead of entering his name into the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

“I think definitely you know the last season left a good sour taste in of mouths because we know what the program’s capable of and for me I haven’t won anything really at Michigan State, any silverware any rings so I think that’s probably first. Big Ten Championship of some sort,” said Barone.

MSU Men’s Soccer Head Coach, Damon Rensing, knows how important a player like Barone can be toward the spacing and flow of the Spartans game plan.

“He’s like the glue he makes everybody better around him and I don’t use this lightly when I compare him to Cassius (Winston) but he’s very similar in that way were he’s not the biggest he’s not the fastest he’s not the strongest he just thinks the game. Plays ahead of everybody he’s very skill full and he knows where the ball needs to go and makes everybody around him better,” said Rensing.

Barone and the Spartans are ready to send a message this upcoming season.

“I think even those people that are doubting us that I think Michigan State especially our soccer team is better with a chip on our shoulder. So I think that we’re excited for that challenge and we’re ready to take that on,” said Barone.

The Big Ten Conference has extended the suspension of all organized team activities until May 4, 2020 due to the Coronavirus. Barone and his teammates have been staying in shape while finishing their classes online throughout the process of social distancing.