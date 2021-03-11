Battle to Save MSU Swim and Dive asks Senate to hold university accountable

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The fight to save Michigan State’s swimming and diving program continued today in Lansing.

Tom Munley and Mindy Arbaugh are both MSU alumni and members of the “Battle to Save Michigan State Swim and Dive” group. They spoke on behalf of the swim and dive team before the Michigan Senate today.

They gave an 8-slide presentation to the Michigan Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Universities and Community Colleges.

They detailed why they believe canceling the swim and dive program is against MSU’s own interest and asked the committee to call on the university to explain it.