EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The New England Patriots added two Spartans to their roster in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

With the 192nd overall pick, the Patriots selected punter Bryce Baringer who was the first punter taken off of the board in this year’s draft. Baringer was also the first Spartan punter to be drafted since Brandon Fields since 2007. A former walk-on, Baringer rejoined the team in 2020 following a year off the active roster in 2019 and earned a scholarship in 2021. He was then named an All-American on top of being the Big Ten punter of the year this past season.

Also in the sixth round, cornerback Ameer Speed was the third Spartan to go off the board when the Patriots selected him with the 214th overall pick. After starting three games at Georgia over five seasons, Speed spent his final year of college at MSU and made 11 starts at corner. At his pro day in March Speed lived up to his last name and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash.