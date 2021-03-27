Blake Griffin scores 17 in his return to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — James Harden scored 44 points and Blake Griffin added 17 in his return to Detroit, lifting the Brooklyn Nets to a 113-111 victory over the Pistons on Friday night.
Harden was back after missing a game because of neck soreness, He added 14 rebounds and eight assists. Brooklyn was still without Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons).
Griffin spent three-plus years with the Pistons, but he reached a buyout agreement with Detroit earlier this month and went to the contending Nets. The Pistons played a tribute video for him during a first-half timeout, and he stood to acknowledge the small number of fans in attendance.