Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

FILE – In this May 3, 2016, file photo, trainer Bob Baffert watches a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The first Saturday in May is usually the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. But the Kentucky Derby won’t be run in May for the first time since 1945, instead pushed back four months to Labor Day weekend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The commission said Wednesday in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 -15. It found Baffert violated Rule 1233, which states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.

His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing. They both won races at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on May 2.

In separate rulings, the commission disqualified both horses and stripped them of their purse earnings.

