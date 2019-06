One of the highlights of the summer for basketball fans is the annual Moneyball tournament in Dimondale.

Players from a wide range of levels are selected for the elite teams, including current and former college athletes.

Former MSU Spartan star Miles Bridges, now with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, hit the court last night, to the delight of a packed house.

6 Sports reporter Alex Sims was there for the return of the fan favorite.