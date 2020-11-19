Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman drafted in second round of NBA Draft

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston thanks the crowd for the support he and the Winston family have received after the death of his brother Zachary last week. Winston spoke after an NCAA college basketball game against Charleston Southern, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last night, former MSU basketball stars Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston were selected in the second round of the NBA draft.

Tillman was selected first by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 35 pick, but it was quickly announced that pick was being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. That means Tillman will get to play alongside former Spartan teammate Jaren Jackson Jr., who was selected No. 4 overall by the Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Grizzlies have an exciting young core that features last year’s No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and the aforementioned Jackson Jr.

Winston had to wait a little longer than his former pick-and-roll partner Tillman, but was eventually selected No. 53 by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a pick that was also traded, this time to the Washington Wizards.

Winston should have opportunities to see the floor fairly early in his career, as the Wizards finished with the nine-seed in the Eastern Conference.

The four-year point guard will play alongside All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, former All-Star John Wall and this years No. 9 pick Deni Avdija.