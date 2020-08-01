Chargers’ Joey Bosa signs $135 million contract extension

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a six-year, $135 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, July 28, 2020 because the contract has not been finalized.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa has become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player after signing a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Bosa and the Chargers reached agreement on a new deal Tuesday night.

The five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago. That contract included $100 million guaranteed for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Bosa is going into his fifth season. He was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11 1/2 sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss. Bosa also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Last year, Bosa became the first Chargers player since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three straight multi-sack games.

