CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – It’ll be a battle of unbeatens on Friday night as Lansing Sexton hosts Charlotte.

The two teams have each featured dynamic offenses early on this season, with the Orioles averaging 42 points per game through three weeks, and the J-Dubbs averaging 39.6 points per contest.

“Our offensive line has really come together, they’ve really gelled really well,” said Charlotte head coach Mike Sparks. “This is our third year in this offense and so those kids have really bought in and we’re finally getting to a point where they’re all going in the same direction all the time.”

Sparks is someone who prides himself on being a defensive coach, so he’s doing all he can to prepare his Oriole defense and prevent Friday night’s game from turning into a shootout between the two high-powered offenses.

“I’m a defensive guy and so I don’t want to anticipate [a shootout],” said Sparks. “But we know that if we don’t play great defense it’s going to be something along those lines so that’s really where we’re bearing down.”

One of the Lansing Sexton players requiring a lot of Sparks’ attention this week is senior quarterback Joseph Pizzo, who’s been leading the charge for the J-Dubbs early this season.

“The Pizzo kid is exceptional, right?” said Sparks. “He buys time with his feet and then he waits for guys to get open and can beat you with his arm as well. He’s just as big of a threat when he pulls the ball down and decides to run it.”

“We have to worry about the quarterback,” added senior Carson Berkompas. “He’s good, fast, and a speedy guy. We’ve got to contain him, keep him in the pocket and just make tackles and make plays.”

The Orioles are coming into play off a narrow 35-33 win over Lansing Catholic last week.

They expect another close, hard-fought battle on Friday night.