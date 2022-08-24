ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Legendary University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins has announced her retirement.

Hutchins just concluded her 38th season leading the Wolverines and is the winningest softball coach in NCAA history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755.

“I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude,” Hutchins said. “I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue.”

In 2005, Hutchins led Michigan to the NCAA championship, becoming the first program east of the Mississippi River to capture the national title.

Other career highlights by Hutchins include 22 Big Ten championships, 10 Big Ten Tournament crowns, 29 NCAA Tournament appearances and 12 Women’s College World Series appearances.