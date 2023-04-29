EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s Softball team made history on Saturday in its final home series against Purdue which also happened to be senior day.

Brooke Snyder, Jessica Mabrey, Kendall Kates, and Kennedy Wyllie were the four Spartan seniors honored pre-game but all eyes quickly shifted to sophomore pitcher Faith Guidry who pitched the 24th no-hitter in program history to defeat the Boilermakers in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader 4-0.

“To be honest, everyone was clapping and running up and I honestly didn’t know I had a no-hitter until that moment,” Guidry said. “I am really thankful for all of the support and my team, they really fought for me.”

“It was super cool,” Sharonda McDonald-Kelley, MSU’s Softball Coach said. “She was so efficient and it was fun because she had no idea. Coach D and I were sitting next to each other and were both like ‘Don’t say it!’ It was an awesome moment for her because last year I don’t think she threw a complete game so to see her come in this year and grow and have that moment to throw a no-hitter is super cool.”

Michigan State will wrap up its regular season with a series against Indiana on the road.