Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi enters transfer portal

Rocky Lombardi in promotion announcing MSU vs Indiana will be played at 12:00 p.m. Courtesy of Michigan State University Athletics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Lombardi started the first six games of the season for the Spartans before being overtaken by redshirt freshman Payton Thorne.

Lombardi has played in games in each of the last three seasons for the Spartans.

It’s been a season of many ups and downs for the junior quarterback. Lombardi led the Spartans to a road victory against the University of Michigan, who was ranked No. 13 at the time and also led them to a home win against No. 11 Northwestern.

But he also struggled in many of the Spartans losses, particularly with accuracy on intermediate passes. He finished with nine interceptions compared to eight touchdowns.

Yesterday, the Spartans added transfer quarterback Anthony Russo from Temple. Russo started for three seasons with the Owls, but only played three games this season.

Blessed, Honored, and Excited to be a Spartan 🙏🏼 @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/YymZUxBZKi — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo15) December 16, 2020

Michigan State’s final scheduled game of the year with Maryland was canceled earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues within the Terrapin program.