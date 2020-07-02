Michigan State still has one athlete test positive for COVID-19

Michigan State tested 41 of its athletes for COVID-19 on Monday, June 29 and one athlete who had previously tested positive, turned in another positive result. All other results were negative.

For the individual who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individual remains in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Many of the individuals who were tested on Monday were newcomers and athletes who were being tested for the first time. June 29 was the first day freshman in football, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball, as well as transfers, were allowed to report to campus.

A second negative test result will be required next week before being cleared to take part in voluntary workouts.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.