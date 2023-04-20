EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rivalry weekend is on deck for Michigan State’s Baseball team and this time the Spartans are headed behind enemy lines to Ann Arbor for their three-game series beginning on Friday, April 21st. Michigan has maintained the upper hand in the rivalry recently only allowing MSU to win four of the last 21 meetings but regardless of opponent the Spartan’s mindset never changes.

“You try and win a series regardless of whether it is in Ann Arbor or down in Piscataway or in Lincoln, Nebraska the goal is always to win the series,” Michigan State Baseball Coach, Jake Boss Jr. said, “The goal is always the same for them too. With these games, you don’t want to make too much of it but you certainly don’t want to downplay it. George Perles did say they all count for one and that is very true so we have to go out there, play clean baseball for three games and we will see what happens.”

“Obviously we are going for the series win this weekend and we are especially working towards our goal of making the Big Ten Tournament this year,” Trent Farquhar, a junior infielder said. “This is just one step along the road so you can’t get too high or too low about this series and we are just excited for the opportunity to face these guys again.”

First pitch on Friday is slated for 4 p.m. followed Saturday’s meeting which is set to begin at 2 p.m. The series will wrap up on Sunday at 1 p.m.