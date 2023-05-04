EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This year has been filled with full circle moments for MSU Men’s Tennis first-year Head Coach Harry Jadun and that theme rings true once more with freshman Ozan Baris and Max Sheldon receiving at-large bids to the NCAA Doubles Championships in Orlando. When was the last time the Spartans were able to make the trek down to the sunshine state to compete in nationals? Back in 2015 when Jadun had a historic run to the doubles semi-finals as a player.

“I look up to him a ton so just to be able to do what he has done and hopefully catch the same accolades that he has had and maybe do better,” Max Sheldon said. “Me and Ozan defiantly believe we can beat anybody on any given day so we are going to be gunning for the National Title and trying to win the whole thing.”

“Harry is a good doubles player, so is JP Mullane,” Ozan Baris said. “Even playing with Harry now, he’s got some doubles skills so hopefully we can match that and do our thing as well. I think I am going to top him at some point it is just a matter of time.”

Baris has continued to rack up accolades during his rookie campaign. In late April he was dubbed the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the first Spartan to receive the honor since 1993. The Okemos native also qualified for the NCAA Singles Championships in Florida, the first MSU freshman to do so since 1996.

The first round of singles play is set to begin on Monday, May 22 with doubles beginning on Tuesday, May 23.