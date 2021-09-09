Cooperstown has its Captain: Derek Jeter enters the Hall

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With his long list of accolades, there was never really any doubt, but now Derek Jeter is officially a Hall of Famer. Mr. November has entered Cooperstown.

The Captain was one vote shy of being just the second unanimous Hall-of-Famer, alongside former teammate Mariano Rivera. “Thank you to the baseball writers,” Jeter said during his induction speech. “All but one of you for voting for me.”

The great ones never forget. And with Jeter’s induction, Cooperstown finally has its Captain.

Derek Jeter played 20 years in pinstripes, racking up 3,465 hits and 14 all-star appearances along the way. For number 2, it all started with his first role model. “I was first introduced to competition in the game of baseball by my dad,” Jeter said. “I vividly remember going to watch him play shortstop for his corporate softball team. I don’t think I ever told him this, but I was amazed at how good he was.”

Throughout his speech, Jeter thanked many, including his family, the late George Steinbrenner, and the teammates who helped him win five World Series titles. But he gave just as much credit for his success to the Yankee fans.

“There was only one thing in my life I wanted to be, and that was the shortstop for the New York Yankees, ” Jeter said. “Now I’m a Yankee forever, and without question, you helped me get here today as much as any individual I’ve mentioned.”

With the induction, Jeter can finally put some trash talk—with fellow Yankee Hall-of-Famer Reggie Jackson, dating back to Jeter’s playing days—to rest.

“We’d go back and forth, and I’d get on him. Reg, do you remember your response? Your response was, ‘You’re not a Hall-of-Famer, yet.’ So, I guess I can get on you now, huh?”

Jeter earned the nickname Mr. November, coming through in the clutch time after time on the way to those 5 championships. That’s how his career should be defined. “I had one goal during my career, and that was to win more than everyone else,” Jeter said. “We did.”