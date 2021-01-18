COVID-19 creates complications for Spartan basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has always been a candid person and he couldn’t be more honest when it comes to his team’s issues with COVID-19.

The virus has been pervasive throughout the Spartans’ basketball program this year, with three new cases arising yesterday. It left Izzo with no other choice but to postpone Saturday’s game with Illinois.

This is the third game in a row MSU has had to postpone because of COVID.

In total, 12 of MSU’s players have had the virus. The three recent cases come from strength and conditioning coach Marshall Repp, graduate manager Tum Tum Nairn Jr., and freshman walk on guard Davis Smith.

MSU has not had to shut down the season, but he has explained why playing games has been so difficult.

“What we don’t know and the hardest thing about this… is that you can contract the disease from 3 days, up to 5 days, up to 7… We think we know where we got ours (cases) but it could have been up to 9 days later,” said Izzo.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he appreciates Izzo looking out for his team.

“Unfortunately, it takes two to play… It is what it is. We talk to our guys every single day after practice about doing the right things, and we’re doing that.”