Darren Clarke wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, shot a 66.

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2020 winner, was two strokes back along with Rod Pampling (69). U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 9 under. Stricker will lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Retief Goosen (69) was 8 under with Alex Cejka (71), John Senden (65) and Steven Alker (67).