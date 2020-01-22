Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WLNS) – Kalamazoo Central High School Alum, Derek Jeter was elected into the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame.



The longtime New York Yankees captain came within one vote of being a unanimous pick, after appearing on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.



Jeter was born on June 26th, 1974 in New Jersey, but raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Jeter earned a full ride to play baseball at the University of Michigan after high school.



Instead of being a Wolverine, Jeter was the sixth overall pick in the 1992 MLB Draft.



Jeter’s rookie debut for the Yankees was opening day in 1996. The shortstop spent his entire 20 year baseball career playing for New York.



His big league career includes five championship rings, 2747 games played and 11195 at bats.



Over a record 158 Postseason games, Jeter hit .308 with 111 runs scored, 200 hits, 32 doubles, 20 homers, 61 RBI and 66 walks.



Jeter made the first of 14 All-Star Games in 1998, won the first of five Gold Glove Awards in 2004 and was annually among the league leaders in hits and runs scored.



He will be honored as part of the Hall’s Induction Weekend July 24-27 in Cooperstown.