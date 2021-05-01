Detroit City FC bringing titles to Detroit, Saturday’s game will be on CW 5 Lansing

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – With the backdrop of the motor city and the heartbeat of a fanbase that is gasping for a championship, Detroit’s professional soccer team Detroit City Football Club has been a breath of fresh air.

Detroit City FC is one of the newest members of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) which is a professional soccer league three tiers below Major League Soccer (MLS). In its first season this past fall, Detroit City FC got off to a great start by winning the Fall National Independent Soccer Association title, beating the Oakland Roots 2-1.

This spring they started the season with a Legends Cup tournament where they stayed undefeated and brought home another trophy to Detroit, doing so in style beating Chattanooga FC 3-0 in the championship match.

Defenseman Matt Lewis won the Golden Ball of the Legends Cup, which is awarded to the most valuable player of the tournament, and he shared with us that this is only the beginning for the club.

On Saturday, Detroit City FC will host the Maryland Bobcats and you can watch the game on CW 5 Lansing. The match is set to start at 7:30 p.m. for a full list of the season schedule, click here.