ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – The boarding time for the Detroit Lions hype train began around 11 p.m. on January 8th of this year. If you need a little refresher, it’s when the Lions wrapped up last season by beating the Green Bay Packers and marking the end of Aaron Rodger’s career in Green Bay.

Today, the Lions officially began training camp for the 2023 season and know all about said ‘hype train. ‘Dan Campbell enters his third year as the Lions’ Head Coach and after the team ended last season by winning eight of their last ten games, many experts have the Lions as the favorite to win the NFC North this season, something the franchise hasn’t won a division title since 1993. Even with all the attention this offseason, Campbell is making sure the expectations don’t overshadow the work required to win in the NFL.

“I think as always the thing that is going to worry you is the ‘hype train,” Campbell said. “I mean as with most coaches this this has just taken off and it is out of control right now. That is fine as long as we stay focused on the job at hand and work. I just keep going back to that we got to put the work in and earn it.”

“It is kind of hard not to see it,” Aidan Hutchinson said. “We have the TVs on in there and it just pops up so you see it but we haven’t won anything yet. There is a lot of expectations but then again we still feel like the underdog.”