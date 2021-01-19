LIVE NOW: Detroit Lions introduce Brad Holmes as new GM

LIVE:

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions will announce Brad Holmes as their next general manager and executive vice president today.

Lions principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and president & CEO Rod Wood will introduce Holmes.

Holmes has been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2003, where he started as a public relations intern and moved his way up to director of college scouting.

Holmes takes over for Bob Quinn, who served as the Lions GM from 2016-2020 and had a 32-47-1 record.

The Lions are also in the market for a new head coach after they fired Matt Patricia the same day they fired Quinn. Patricia finished his run with the Lions with a 13-29-1 record.

ESPN and a number of other outlets are reporting that Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell is the favorite to get the Lions head coach job. Campbell also served as interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015 when they fired Joe Philibin.

The Lions finished last season with a 5-11 record and will pick No. 7 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rebuilding the Lions into a true contender will surely be an uphill battle for Holmes. The Lions haven’t won their division since 1993 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991.

One of the biggest decisions Holmes will have to make is at the quarterback position. Matthew Stafford is going into the fourth year of his five-year, $135 million contract and the salary cap implications are complicated, but the Lions could save some cash if they cut him before the season. The question is, is it worth it?

Stafford is still a top-tier NFL QB talent and if the Lions release him, they’d have a $24.85 million hit in “dead cap,” according to Sporting News.

The Lions ranked last in the NFL in 2020 in both yards and points allowed, the fourth time this decade the Lions have done that.