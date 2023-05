KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season opener on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The game is a Thursday night slot, and will be a test for the Lions as they face the defending Super Bowl champions.

Detroit is experiencing a lot of nationwide attention after a hot finish last season, which saw the Lions just narrowly miss the playoffs.

