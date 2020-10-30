Detroit Tigers agree to deal with A.J. Hinch to become next manager

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch watches during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a deal with former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch to become the next skipper in Detroit.

Hinch is the 39th manager in Tigers franchise history.

Hinch was fired from Houston and suspended from baseball for a year following a sign-stealing scandal in which the MLB found the team used technology to cheat.

BREAKING: Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year after an MLB investigation found the team used technology to cheat during its World Series-winning 2017 season, sources familiar with the punishment tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

Hinch was thought to be a candidate for the manager position of the Chicago White Sox before they reversed course and surprisingly hired former manager Tony LaRussa.

Tony La Russa’s return to the White Sox is a classic baseball story of cronyism and flawed decisions.



Especially when A.J. Hinch was interested in the job.



As Hinch goes to Detroit, a look at La Russa, the White Sox and the value of sincerity. Column: https://t.co/izB01jfW94 pic.twitter.com/tQGKof3czx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2020

The Tigers showed some signs of hope at the beginning of the 2020 season, but tailed off towards the end of the shortened schedule, finishing 23-35.

Detroit has been in the rebuilding process for the last several years, missing the playoffs the last six seasons and finishing with a MLB worst 47 wins in 2019.