DeWitt and Mason advance to District Final match

On Monday evening, eight area high school boys soccer teams competed in District Semifinal matches. There was a Division 2 District Semifinal doubleheader out at Mason as the Bulldogs defeated St. Johns 4-0.

The DeWitt Panthers faced Fowlerville in the early match of the doubleheader and defeated the Gladiators with an onslaught of six goals, winning 6-0. Mason and DeWitt will face each other in the Division 2 District Final match which will be played at Mason on Thursday night and is set to start at 6 p.m.

There was also a Division 1 District Semifinal doubleheader out at Fenton, where the Okemos Chiefs defeated Fenton in penalty kicks. The East Lansing Trojans faced Grand Blanc in the other match of the doubleheader and Grand Blanc defeated the Trojans 2-1. Okemos will face Grand Blanc on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for the Division 2 District Final, which will be played in Fenton.