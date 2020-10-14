DeWitt takes care of Charlotte in three sets

The Dewitt Panthers volleyball team took their 9-7 overall record out to Charlotte to take on the Orioles on Tuesday night. In the first set, Charlotte got off to a great start and a three-point lead over DeWitt but the Panthers would refocus and never look back.

DeWitt regained the early lead 6-5 and didn’t trail the rest of the set, winning 25-17. In the second set, Charlotte got the first point but then DeWitt dominated to the tune of a 25-10 final. The Panthers finished off the match with a consistent third set, winning 25-16. After the sweep, DeWitt’s head coach Kyle Anderson was very pleased with the teamwork he saw from his players.

“It’s nice now we’re having some cohesive moments you know like we’re starting to play as a team,” said Alexander. “We were playing a lot of individual stuff at the beginning of the year and now we’re really starting to come together. A lot of that scrappy play underneath the net from our defensive specialists is keeping us in matches and keeping us competitive on the offensive side. So it’s nice to seem them really starting to come together.”

DeWitt will put its 10-7 overall record to the test on Thursday night as they host St. Johns. The match is set to start at 6 p.m.