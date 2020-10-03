DeWitt’s high-powered offense lifts Panthers past Okemos

In Week 3 of the high school football season DeWitt welcomed Okemos to town for a CAAC Blue matchup and the Panthers high-powered offense was at it again, topping the Chiefs 56-0.

Junior quarterback Tyler Holtz threw for 115 yards and four touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Tommy McIntosh caught two passes for TD’s.

Then there was the Panthers’ ground game. Andrew Debri had two rushing touchdowns as did Connor McKean. McKean led the Panthers with 54 yards rushing.

Through three games this year the Panthers have outscored their opponents 157-41.

What’s up next?

Okemos (0-2, 0-3) will host Grand Ledge next Friday. DeWitt (2-0, 3-0) hits the road on Saturday at Wayne State University to play Warren De La Salle (1-1) of the rugged Catholic High School League-Central division.