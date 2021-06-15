Dozens of Dr. Robert Anderson survivors to speak outside of Big House tomorrow

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 1977, file photo, Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler is seen during picture day at Citrus College in Azusa, Calif. Matt Schembechler, a son of the legendary coach, was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor, and he will speak publicly about the abuse along with two players who also were victims in the 1970s and ’80s, lawyers said Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. dozens of Dr. Robert Anderson survivors will meet for a live press conference outside of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The group will call for “immediate university action ahead of this week’s board of regents meeting.”

This event follows an event last week when Bo Schembechler’s son Matt Schembechler said he personally told his father about being assaulted by Anderson and his father did nothing and kept Anderson on.

The group will meet on the corner of S. Main and Pauline Blvd.

According to a media release from Harbor Strategic, the group will consist of UM football players, athletes and students.