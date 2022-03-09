EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — January, February, Izzo.

That’s a saying that has become quite popular over the years, as Michigan State has become a staple in March Madness.

Under the leadership of head coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans have made 23 straight appearances in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The programs’ consistency has made East Lansing, the home of the Spartans, No. 6 in WalletHub’s rankings of Best Cities for College Basketball Fans.

That means only five cities rank ahead of East Lansing.

Durham, N.C. (Duke) Storrs, CT (UCONN) Lexington, KY (Kentucky) Lawrence, KS (Kansas) Los Angeles, CA (UCLA, USC) East Lansing, MI (Michigan State) Philadelphia, PA (Villanova, Temple) Chapel Hill, NC (North Carolina) Fayette, MS Kingston, RI

To find 2022’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 cities using nine key metric, they said.

The Spartans will kick-off the post season on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Maryland.