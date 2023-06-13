FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time since 2014, the Fowler Eagles softball team has won a regional championship.

“The teamwork from this team has been like no other that I’ve seen so I’m really glad that we get to experience it this year,” said junior Makenna Smith.

“It’s freshmen to senior because we only have one team. I think sometimes with different schools it could be a little awkward like you don’t really know the freshman or sophomores because you don’t really play with them. But this team, we are like all best friends,” said senior Avery Koenigschnecht.

Assistant Coach Taylor Schmitt was a player on the 2014 regional championship team and says she knew pretty quickly that this year’s Eagles were capable of a run like this.

“We saw talent early on and we were excited about it and we knew if they just put in the work that could flourish. They put in the work so credit to the girls and it’s been awesome,” she said.

“It’s really exciting. Ever since I was little I remember watching coach Tay and coach Sid when they were in high school winning the regional and I knew ever since then that I wanted to do the same thing,” said senior Carly Andros.

Schmitt isn’t the only person on this Fowler team with deep playoff experience.

Koenigsknecht and Andros were both on the Fowler girls’ basketball teams that won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022.

“We’ve played in a lot of big games, a lot of good games in a lot of big arenas. So this is kind of just like something those games have prepared us for and I’m more excited than nervous at this point,” said Andros.

“They know what it’s like to play under pressure. They know what it’s like to come from behind and not get rattled. So it’s good to have them as our base for this team,” said Head Coach Tim Andros.

The Eagles will play Mendon at 5:30 Tuesday night at Albion College. Mendon is ranked no. 2 in division four.