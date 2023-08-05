ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Lions’ new-look running back room has garnered a lot of attention all offseason, but there are a few familiar faces competing for roster spots and touches further down the depth chart.

The Lions revamped their running game this offseason by adding David Montgomery from the Chicago Bears via free agency and using a first-round pick on Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

The two of them figure to carry the load for the Lions this season, replacing D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams from a season ago (Swift was traded to the Eagles this offseason and Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints).

Behind Montgomery and Gibbs is where the competition really heats up in Detroit’s running back room. Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Justin Jackson all return from last season and the team also added undrafted free agent Mohammed Ibrahim from Minnesota.

It’s unclear how many running backs Detroit will have on the final roster once cuts are made. One thing that is certain, however, is that six running backs is too many to keep on the active roster.

Jackson, entering his sixth-year in the NFL, said it’s important for the group to focus on how they can help each other, even in the midst of competing against one another for a job.

“That room is going to be a little bit different [this year],” said Jackson. “[Montgomery and Gibbs] bring a different type of personality into the room but I think I bring a different type of personality into the room too. So we’re figuring out how to mesh all of our games and support each other because it’s really about, all of us, whoever is on the field, putting the best product out for yourself and for the team.”

The running backs are also under the direction of a new position coach this season. Last year’s running backs coach, Duce Staley, left this offseason to join Frank Reich’s staff with the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions have brought in Scottie Montgomery to replace him as the running backs coach/assistant head coach. Montgomery is a veteran coach who spent the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts. His resume also includes time as the head coach at Duke and stops as a wide receivers coach with several NFL teams.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he felt very fortunate he was able to add Montgomery to his staff and he values his input in more areas than just the running game.

“He’s somebody that there’s these little things that will pop up and I talk to him, I say ‘what would you do on this?'” said Campbell. “Look, he’s been around, he’s seen some things and he’s a good sounding board for me. He’s brought some things schematically that [the Colts] did and that he’s done from the run game but also the pass game. Just a couple little things that they do with some of their crossing routes, things of that nature that they were doing out there in Indianapolis that I think is really good.”

The Lions will have an off day on Sunday and a walk-through on Monday before welcoming in the New York Giants for a pair of joint practices next week.

The Lions play the Giants in the first preseason game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ford Field.