LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing area high school football players head back out on the gridiron Thursday night.

The 6 Sports Team is live in DeWitt for the Panthers’ matchup against the Mason Bulldogs.

In light of the death of two Mason High School girls, the principals of both schools put out a video message through the Ingham Intermediate School District.

In addition to the Mason-DeWitt game, 6 News is following these games:

Hudsonville at East Lansing – 7 p.m.

Battle Creek Lakeview at Grand Ledge – 7 p.m.

Swartz Creek at Holt – 7 p.m.

Jackson at Lansing Waverly – 7 p.m.

Fenton at Haslett – 7 p.m.

Portland at Olivet – 7 p.m.

Lansing Everett at Lansing Eastern – 5 p.m.

Lansing Sexton at Lansing Catholic – 7 p.m.

Battle Creek Pennfield at Williamston – 7 p.m.

Genesee at Potterville – 7 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia at Bath – 7 p.m.