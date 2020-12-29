First ever MSU women’s golf coach, Mary Fossum dies at the age of 93

EAST LANSING, Mich(WLNS) – Mary Fossum was the one that started it all for women’s golf at Michigan State.

“She was our program,” former MSU golfer, Allyson Geer-Park said. “There’s only ever been two coaches in our history, one of them is currently still coaching, so she is the reason why I even played golf at MSU.”

Fossum started her coaching career at Michigan State in 1973, and it didn’t take long for her program to start having success. From 1974 to 1978, the Spartans won five straight Big Ten titles and then another one in 1982.

Prior to her retirement in 1997, Fossum passed the torch to one of her former golfers, current head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll.

“I could have shot the worst rounds of my life when I was at Michigan State,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “When I got off the course, she was sometimes a little upset and disappointed in the way I played, but you always knew that she loved you.”

Geer-Park said, “She was just an incredible and awesome lady,. And just someone I could sit and listen to talk all-day long. You can just hear her wisdom and her love for MSU.”

As much as Fossum had love for Michigan State, she was also a big proponent of Title IX in the 1970’s, which gave women like Slobodnick-Stoll and 2020 graduate Geer-Park a chance to play college athletics.

“The things now that we are able to enjoy are because of Mary Fossum, and those few women that really pioneered in the early 70s, that said ‘Hey, we deserve a chance too’,” Slobodnick-Stoll said.

“Coach is always telling stories and reminding us in the locker rooms about never taking for granted what we have,” Geer-Park said. The people that came before us, players and her that worked their butts off and sacrificed a lot.