LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With temperatures forecast to be in the low 90s Thursday, with heat indexes over 100 degrees in some locations, at least two local schools are delaying the start of high school football games.

As of noon on Wed. here are the changes for Thursday night games:

Everett at Sexton now starting at 6 p.m.

Holt at Mason now starting at 7:30 p.m.

